BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of Chesapeake Energy worth $524,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHK. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter worth $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 397.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 680.00% and a net margin of 112.46%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.50 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice raised Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

