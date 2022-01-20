Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.83. Blend Labs shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 4,971 shares.

BLND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,099 shares of company stock valued at $55,427 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $667,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,677,000. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,696,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,301,000. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

