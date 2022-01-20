Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $81,023.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

