Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $32.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 90.14% from the company’s current price.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

BE opened at $16.83 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $1,256,637.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,334,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,309,000 after buying an additional 5,824,020 shares during the period. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $11,026,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $10,129,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,115,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,830,000 after purchasing an additional 717,975 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.