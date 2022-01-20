Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading 1% Higher

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited (LON:BMV)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.03 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.02 ($0.03). 465,532 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 405,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £12.57 million and a P/E ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing of gold properties. It holds interests in the Gubong project and Kochang project located in South Korea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

