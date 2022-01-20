B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Simon Arora Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Stock

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.98), for a total transaction of £234,000,000 ($319,279,574.29).

LON BME opened at GBX 558 ($7.61) on Thursday. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12 month low of GBX 495 ($6.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 651.40 ($8.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £5.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 589.55.

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.87) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.82) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.56) to GBX 576 ($7.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 600 ($8.19) to GBX 575 ($7.85) in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 597.60 ($8.15).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.