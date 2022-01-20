BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.10 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €61.10 ($69.43) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($78.41) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €66.40 ($75.45).

EPA:BNP opened at €65.40 ($74.32) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €56.12. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($78.60).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

