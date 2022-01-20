BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Announces Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 12.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded down $3.73 on Thursday, reaching $103.78. 5,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,610. BOK Financial has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

In other news, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $114,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,105 over the last three months. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $749,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter worth $410,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

