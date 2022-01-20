BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $4.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.44. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $120.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.43%.

In other BOK Financial news, CFO Steven E. Nell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $114,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $53,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $2,126,105 over the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 22.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BOK Financial by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $749,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BOKF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

