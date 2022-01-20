Bokf Na Buys New Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Bokf Na bought a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,000. Bokf Na owned about 0.06% of ITT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 262.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 6.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 125.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $96.96 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $105.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.