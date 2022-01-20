Bokf Na Invests $3.78 Million in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bokf Na purchased a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,017,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,763,000 after purchasing an additional 303,021 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,656,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713,861 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,927,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 391,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,663,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,317,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in PPL by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,931,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,942,000 after buying an additional 1,621,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL stock opened at $29.82 on Thursday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.97.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.