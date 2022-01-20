Bokf Na Makes New $4.70 Million Investment in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.21.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

