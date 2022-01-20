Bokf Na Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 0.5% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $49.35 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.