Bokf Na Purchases New Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Amundi bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,220,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,697,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,950,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,708,000 after buying an additional 549,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,570,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 508,340 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $42.32 and a one year high of $75.88. The company has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.