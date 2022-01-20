Bokf Na Takes $4.30 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,475 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SEA by 41.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 292,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $80,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,353 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SEA by 578.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,273 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SEA by 17.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,252 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.14. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.52 and a beta of 1.27. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.