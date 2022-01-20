Bokf Na Takes Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bokf Na bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 36.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 99.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $164.44 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $103.88 and a one year high of $181.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.30.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,244. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

