Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) were down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.07 and last traded at $3.19. Approximately 4,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.23% of Bon Natural Life as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

