Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stock Position Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $17,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.14.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.06. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

