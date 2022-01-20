Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $63.97 million during the quarter.

BRZE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.18.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $56.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58. Braze has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.