BrightView (NYSE:BV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BrightView from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of BrightView from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightView currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of BV stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. BrightView’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightView will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $86,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

