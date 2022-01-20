Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. Invests $33.76 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,284,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,759,000. Li Auto comprises 3.9% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Li Auto as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Nomura began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,485. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Li Auto’s revenue for the quarter was up 209.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.