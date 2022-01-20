British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The British Land Co. Plc is a real estate investment trust which owns, manages, finances and develops commercial properties. Its property portfolio comprises retail parks, super stores, shopping centers, department stores, residential and offices. The British Land Co. Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get British Land alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTLCY. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt raised shares of British Land to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of British Land from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $7.69 on Wednesday. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06.

British Land Company Profile

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on British Land (BTLCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.