Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,336,000 after acquiring an additional 44,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11,926.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,200,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.04, for a total value of $76,791.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $4,386,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,377 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $160.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.91 and a 52-week high of $185.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

