Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.55 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

BY stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.35. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.41% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

