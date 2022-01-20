Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Equities analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.55 billion. Canadian Solar posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $5.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.49 billion to $6.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSIQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.19. The company had a trading volume of 47,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,311. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $67.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,885 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 15,929 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,309 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 156.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,053 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.