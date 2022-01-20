Brokerages Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CCSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.30. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consensus Cloud Solutions.

A number of research firms have commented on CCSI. Wedbush started coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCSI traded up 0.74 on Wednesday, reaching 58.38. 85,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,625. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 59.60. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc is based in LOS ANGELES.

