Brokerages Anticipate LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that LumiraDx Limited (NASDAQ:LMDX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for LumiraDx’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LumiraDx will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LumiraDx.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $109.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.84 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMDX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LumiraDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LMDX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.27. 32,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,203. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21. LumiraDx has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

