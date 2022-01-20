Brokerages Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.42. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.50.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $241.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $634,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Amundi bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at $188,309,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at $73,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after buying an additional 270,815 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $57,699,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

