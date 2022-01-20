Brokerages Anticipate Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post sales of $19.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.77 million. Travelzoo posted sales of $12.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year sales of $68.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $66.70 million to $69.82 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $84.06 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $87.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 30,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $312,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,354 shares of company stock worth $1,533,213. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Travelzoo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Travelzoo by 36.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Travelzoo in the third quarter valued at $1,160,000. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travelzoo stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $8.89. 844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

