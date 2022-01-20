Brokerages Expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to announce sales of $3.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $3.47 million. Arbutus Biopharma reported sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABUS. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $407.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABUS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 614.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 375,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 323,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 188,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

