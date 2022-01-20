Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). CarLotz posted earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. Barrington Research cut CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarLotz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. CarLotz has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in CarLotz by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of CarLotz by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

