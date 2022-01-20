Brokerages Expect Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.15.

Shares of IR opened at $58.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $62.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $292,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

