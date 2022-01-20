Brokerages Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. O2Micro International reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.90 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet cut O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in O2Micro International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International by 39.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International stock opened at $4.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.01. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.73.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management.

