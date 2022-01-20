Brokerages Expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.19). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In related news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $139,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total value of $41,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,475 shares of company stock valued at $839,542. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PROS by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 49,413 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 324,407 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in PROS by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in PROS by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PROS by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRO traded up $1.60 on Friday, reaching $28.48. 4,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

