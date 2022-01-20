Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Post $0.91 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13. Verso reported earnings per share of ($1.84) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 149.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VRS. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $26.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $775.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s payout ratio is currently -13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verso in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Verso by 130.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.