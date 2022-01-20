Brokerages Expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Willdan Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.24. Willdan Group posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willdan Group will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willdan Group.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $666,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $56,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,342 shares of company stock worth $1,380,373 over the last ninety days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 104,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 395.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 33,654 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 77,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 8,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.00. 90,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,650. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willdan Group (WLDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.