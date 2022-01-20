Brokerages Set Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Target Price at $247.48

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.79.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after buying an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter valued at about $86,624,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 101.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,693,000 after buying an additional 152,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 40.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 455,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,438,000 after buying an additional 130,984 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AAP opened at $234.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.