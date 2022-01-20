Brokerages Set Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Target Price at $19.60

Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRG. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Airgain in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Airgain from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.91. 122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,002. Airgain has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $110.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James K. Sims acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $57,240.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James K. Sims bought 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $101,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,000 shares of company stock worth $162,231. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airgain during the second quarter worth about $6,590,000. North Run Capital LP increased its position in Airgain by 73.3% during the second quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 468,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,650,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Airgain by 146.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 55,877 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

