Brokerages Set AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) PT at $105.06

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other AppLovin news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $1,610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,995,026 shares of company stock valued at $732,564,857 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APP traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.42. 47,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,515. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $49.41 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

