Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $133.50

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total value of $3,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,617 shares of company stock worth $40,181,588 in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARVN opened at $64.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $83.47. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.