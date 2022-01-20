Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target at $413.20

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $403.80.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $407.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,049 shares of company stock worth $1,366,713. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BeiGene by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,060,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,886,000 after purchasing an additional 580,484 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,914,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,896,000 after buying an additional 166,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,939,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,640,000 after buying an additional 142,499 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 165,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,745,000 after buying an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,524,000 after purchasing an additional 99,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene stock traded up $15.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $252.34. 3,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,552. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.40. BeiGene has a 52-week low of $220.04 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $295.89 and its 200 day moving average is $323.45.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 122.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The firm had revenue of $206.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

