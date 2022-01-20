Brokerages Set COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Target Price at $79.86

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.86.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $16.70 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $58.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

