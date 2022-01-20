Brokerages Set Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) PT at €100.03

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €100.03 ($113.67).

GXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.20 ($97.95) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price objective on Gerresheimer in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, November 12th.

ETR GXI traded down €2.35 ($2.67) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €76.80 ($87.27). 96,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €81.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €84.56. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €75.60 ($85.91) and a 1-year high of €99.40 ($112.95).

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

