Brokerages Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) Price Target at $58.00

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMAB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the third quarter valued at about $282,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMAB stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $51.96. 1,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,334. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a one year low of $44.86 and a one year high of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $118.75 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $4.3737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s payout ratio is 266.51%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

