Brokerages Set nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target at $77.69

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.46.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens began coverage on nCino in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other nCino news, CFO David Rudow sold 11,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $842,812.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $2,767,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,617 shares of company stock valued at $4,147,539. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of nCino by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of nCino by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,799,000 after purchasing an additional 270,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of nCino by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $43.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -77.21 and a beta of 1.02. nCino has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.26.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $70.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. nCino’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

