Brokerages Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Price Target at $16.67

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXTC. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 182,814 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 516,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,098,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,130. The company has a market cap of $154.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -0.12. NextCure has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.97.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

