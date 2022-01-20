Brokerages Set Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) PT at $21.97

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of CXM opened at $12.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.03 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilson Grad Conn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 3,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $49,193.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,258 shares of company stock worth $6,391,392 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at approximately $525,710,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $38,092,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Sprinklr by 20.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $24,820,000. 35.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

