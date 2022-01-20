Brokers Offer Predictions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

BBVA stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $7.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 32.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 85,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 405.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 213,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 171,293 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 467.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

