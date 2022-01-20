Brokers Set Expectations for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.51.

NYSE:GOL opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 38,911 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

