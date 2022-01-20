Brokers Set Expectations for Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

TLYS opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $401.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 132.4% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 31,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

